Michael John Kenny KENNY- Michael John of Eastchester, NY passed away on March 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife, children and sister-in-law after a courageous battle against leukemia. He was the beloved husband to Sheila (nee O’Donnell) of 33 years and adoring father of Matthew, Katie and Michael. Mike was the oldest of six children born on August 11, 1955 to Charlotte and Edmund Kenny in Geneva, NY. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy, NY in 1973. He earned a BA in philosophy from Siena College in 1977 and a MS in educational administration from SUNY Albany in 1979. Mike then served for two years in the Jesuit Volunteer Corp as a high school counselor in Newark, NJ. He earned a MS in education in 1983 and a professional diploma in counseling and personnel services in 1986 from Fordham University. Mike was the retired Director of Guidance for the New Rochelle School District. He was beloved and respected by many colleagues, students and parents for the extraordinary work he did for the school. He was a dedicated, caring and hardworking professional, a role model for all and was unconditionally committed to helping the children of this district. In retirement Mike continued to give of himself with his generous spirit and do meaningful work. He developed and supervised the Junior Huguenot Peer Tutoring and Mentoring Program to support academic achievement of students in the New Rochelle middle school basketball program. He served as a board member on the New Rochelle Basketball Association. Mike was a special person and touched the hearts of all who knew him. He will be remembered by the many lives he impacted with his gentle words, kindness, compassion, selflessness, and deep commitment to serving others. His heart was pure, his instincts were honest and he made us all better people. He changed lives and made the world a better place. We will miss your great laugh and the joy you brought to our lives. You will live on in our hearts forever. He is predeceased by his father Edmund Kenny and is survived by his mother Charlotte and siblings Michele (Kevin), Colleen, Jeanine (Gere), Tim (Diane) and Bobby (Nikki). He is also survived by his loving brother-in-law Sean O’Donnell (Jeong) and sister-in-law Maura Lockett (Shaun) and many cherished nieces and nephews. Mike was blessed with the best of friends who greatly enriched his life - golfing, Packers, Mets, Siena basketball, Saratoga and G&Ts. The family expresses their deepest gratitude to Dr. Mark Geyer, NPs, nurses, and team at Memorial Sloan Kettering who cared so beautifully and compassionately for Mike during his illness. A private interment with the Catholic Rite of Christian Burial will be held on April 3, 2020. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by using below link. <a href="http://pages.lls.org/tnt/ctwhv/yourway21/kkenny">http://pages.lls.org/tnt/ctwhv/yourway21/kkenny</a> Mike had a lifelong personal and professional commitment to opening access to postsecondary education for underserved students. There will be a scholarship fund created in honor of Mike to award a college bound senior who reflects Mike’s character and values at both New Rochelle High School and Cristo Rey Brooklyn High School (a Catholic high school for underserved students). Contact family if interested in participating. Online condolences can be given at www.westchesterfuneralhome.com

